SportsTek Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPTK) Shares Down 0.6%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

SportsTek Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTK)

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

