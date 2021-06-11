Quark Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $631.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,622,819 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

