Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.25

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of DWHT opened at GBX 1,980 ($25.87) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,955.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of £160.00 million and a P/E ratio of 39.38. Dewhurst has a 52-week low of GBX 851 ($11.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74).
Dewhurst Company Profile
