NativeCoin Price Up 101.3% Over Last Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 101.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $46.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037773 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00236435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00035176 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

