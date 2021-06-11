Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.85 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.84.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.61 and a twelve month high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

