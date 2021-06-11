Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVKIF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.72. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

