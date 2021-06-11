Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

