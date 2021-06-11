Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.22.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

