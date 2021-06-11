Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,498,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 204,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.