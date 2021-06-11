UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in UBS Group by 626.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in UBS Group by 288.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,512 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $46,255,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in UBS Group by 104.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,931 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

