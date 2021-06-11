Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.64 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of International Bancshares worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,299,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 473,677 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its position in International Bancshares by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 681,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 458,118 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,185,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 1,424.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 129,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC opened at $45.59 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.