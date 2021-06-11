Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $79.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

