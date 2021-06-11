Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 48,943 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 95.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,943 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,119,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.26 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $245.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

