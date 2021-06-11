Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 66,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $40.45 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05.

