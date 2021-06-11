Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after buying an additional 95,838 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

Shares of NXPI opened at $201.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $102.36 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.