Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Asure Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

ASUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASUR stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.