Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 10,630 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

