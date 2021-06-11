DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.