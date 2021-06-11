DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of KTF stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $12.20.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Read More: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.