Devon Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 113,951 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,377% compared to the average daily volume of 7,713 call options.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

