Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.72.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.