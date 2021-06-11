Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $13.42 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $165.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.