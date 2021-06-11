Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AUTO opened at GBX 623.60 ($8.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 38.06. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 566.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 527.60 ($6.89).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

