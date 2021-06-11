Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AUTO opened at GBX 623.60 ($8.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 38.06. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 566.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 527.60 ($6.89).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Dividend History for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.