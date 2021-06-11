Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1916 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.73 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJREF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.