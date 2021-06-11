Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1916 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.30.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.73 million during the quarter.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
