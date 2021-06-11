Alpha Real Trust Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ARTL opened at GBX 161.64 ($2.11) on Friday. Alpha Real Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.88 ($2.32). The company has a current ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of £98.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.43.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

