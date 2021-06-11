Alpha Real Trust Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON ARTL opened at GBX 161.64 ($2.11) on Friday. Alpha Real Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.88 ($2.32). The company has a current ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of £98.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.43.
About Alpha Real Trust
