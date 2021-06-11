Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $91.67 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,970 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

