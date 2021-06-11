Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.72.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

