Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 14.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.78 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

