Piper Sandler Trims Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price to $51.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.70.

CPB opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

