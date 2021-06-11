Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Textron were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after buying an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,205,000 after buying an additional 501,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

