Arthedge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,700 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,636,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 9.6% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,503.35 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,289.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

