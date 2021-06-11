Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after purchasing an additional 788,447 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

