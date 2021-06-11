Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 6,966 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 63.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,579 shares of company stock worth $9,324,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

