Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $447,000 in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Colfax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Colfax by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,866 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFX stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.