Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

FSTA stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.