The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Raised by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,618,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,518,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.88 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

