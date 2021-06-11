Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $85,490.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $109.46 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -342.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.