Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,631 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $39.90 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSII. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

