Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $182.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

