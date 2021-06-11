Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Reaches $0.0434 on Top Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $19.22 million and $619,147.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00060611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00178210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00196457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.93 or 0.01221450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,502.85 or 1.00032294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.