Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.00.

AEM stock opened at C$87.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$21.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.47. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$69.14 and a twelve month high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$74.36 per share, with a total value of C$56,587.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,428,280. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

