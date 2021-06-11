Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.40.

TSE CG opened at C$10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.51. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

