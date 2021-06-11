Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Announces Earnings Results

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zedge had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 31.26%.

Shares of ZDGE opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.99. Zedge has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24.

In other news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $153,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZDGE shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

