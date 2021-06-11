Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Announces Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 42.25% and a negative net margin of 48.33%.

Shares of JG stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

