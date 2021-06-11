Trevali Mining Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.35 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter.

TV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

