SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Hits $2.87 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $205,798.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $9.23 or 0.00024619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00178231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00196792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.01229886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,469.23 or 0.99934358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002751 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,901 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

