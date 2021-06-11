Thisoption (TONS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.63 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Thisoption has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00178231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00196792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.01229886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,469.23 or 0.99934358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

