Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Cap of $164.50 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Metal has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $164.50 million and $40.62 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00006689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00105587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00022630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00822488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00087609 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

