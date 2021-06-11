Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,701 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,761 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,044,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 128,129 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.16 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

