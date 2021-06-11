Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 532 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE UL opened at $60.51 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

