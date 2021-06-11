Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

